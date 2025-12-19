Dupree (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

Dupree was back to limited participation in practice Friday after not practicing Thursday. The 32-year-old is recovering from a back injury suffered in the Chargers' Week 15 win over the Chiefs. The 10th-year veteran has contributed 16 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass breakup through 14 games this season and has a chance to add to his totals should he be available Sunday.