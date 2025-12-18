Chargers' Bud Dupree: Sits out practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dupree (back) did not practice Thursday.
Dupree was limited in Wednesday's practice, so it's possible his lack of practice activity Thursday represents a setback in his recovery. The veteran linebacker is nursing a back injury he appears to have sustained during Week 15's win over the Chiefs. Unless Dupree is able to get back on the field in at least a limited fashion Friday, he'll be in danger of missing Sunday's road matchup against the Cowboys.