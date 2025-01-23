Dupree posted 6.0 sacks among his 28 tackles (18 solo) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games in 2024. He also had one interception among his pair of passes defensed.

Dupree reached 6.0 sacks for the fifth time and has notched at least 4.0 sacks in nine of 10 NFL regular seasons. He also suited up for the Chargers' 32-12 playoff loss to the Texans in the wild-card round but didn't contribute any meaningful statistics. Dupree remains under contract at a $3.64 million cap hit for his age-32 season in 2025.