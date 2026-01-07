Dupree (hamstring) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old was hurt in the second half of the Chargers' Week 18 loss to the Broncos, and never returned to the contest. Dupree would likely see his role behind Khalil Mack replaced by Odafe Oweh, and Kyle Kennard should the 10th-year pro be unable to play in Sunday's playoff game against the Patriots.