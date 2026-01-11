Chargers' Bud Dupree: Unavailable for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dupree (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday night's matchup with the Patriots in the wild-card round.
Dupree will be forced to sit out the team's first postseason contest after being hampered by a hamstring injury at practice throughout the week. In his absence, Odafe Oweh is a top candidate to see an increase in workload at linebacker behind Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu against New England.
More News
-
Chargers' Bud Dupree: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Bud Dupree: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Bud Dupree: Leaves game with hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Bud Dupree: Ready to play Saturday•
-
Chargers' Bud Dupree: Expected to practice this week•
-
Chargers' Bud Dupree: Not able to play Week 16•