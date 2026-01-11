Dupree (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday night's matchup with the Patriots in the wild-card round.

Dupree will be forced to sit out the team's first postseason contest after being hampered by a hamstring injury at practice throughout the week. In his absence, Odafe Oweh is a top candidate to see an increase in workload at linebacker behind Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu against New England.