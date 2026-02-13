Dupree (hamstring) had 16 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, and added one pass defensed over 16 regular-season games with the Chargers in 2025.

The 11-year vet missed just one regular-season game, Week 16 against the Cowboys, due to a back injury. Other than that anomaly, Dupree logged rotational defensive snaps at outside linebacker in all other contests. 2025 marked a significant decrease in defensive snaps for the linebacker, moving from 522 snaps in 2024 to 390 snaps in 2025. The 33-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026, and it is unclear whether the banged-up veteran will return to the league for another season.