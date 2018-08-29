Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Battle for kicking role uncertain
Sturgis made his only extra-point attempt and kicked the Chargers' only to kickoffs through the end zone in Saturday's exhibition loss to the Saints.
Sturgis was considered to be behind Robert Aguayo in the competition for the team's kicking role heading into the evening, so it is unclear where the two stand now. The Chargers may give Aguayo the nod in final preseason contest, but that is just speculation. The competition may remain up in the air until Saturday's final roster cuts.
