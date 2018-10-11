Sturgis is nursing a strained quadriceps and may not be available to kick Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury limited Sturgis' participation in Wednesday's practice and prompted the team to sign Mike Badgley, who now looks like the top candidate to kick for the team in Week 6. Schefter notes that Sturgis won't be cut or moved to injured reserve as a result of the quad issue, suggesting a long-term absence isn't anticipated. In any case, fantasy owners counting on Sturgis in weekly matchups should begin looking in a different direction.