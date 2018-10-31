Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Deemed healthy for Week 9
Sturgis (quadriceps) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report for Sunday's game in Seattle.
The Chargers telegraphed Sturgis' return when they waived fellow kicker Michael Badgley on Tuesday, though they did act quickly to add the 23-year-old to their practice squad, taking note of his strong performance in the past two games. Sturgis could be on the hot seat if he runs into any issues, and he'll start things off with a subpar matchup against Seattle.
More News
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Trending toward return•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Not kicking in Week 7•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Looking shaky for London game•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Logs limited practice•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Out Sunday against Cleveland•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
A flurry of trades in the last week shook up the wide receiver landscape. Jamey Eisenberg sorts...