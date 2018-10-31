Sturgis (quadriceps) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report for Sunday's game in Seattle.

The Chargers telegraphed Sturgis' return when they waived fellow kicker Michael Badgley on Tuesday, though they did act quickly to add the 23-year-old to their practice squad, taking note of his strong performance in the past two games. Sturgis could be on the hot seat if he runs into any issues, and he'll start things off with a subpar matchup against Seattle.

