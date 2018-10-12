Sturgis (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

In the event that he's unable to kick in Week 6, the team also has Michael Badgley on hand. Either way, those hoping to use a Chargers kicker this weekend will gain clarity on the situation in advance of the first wave of games Sunday, with the Browns kicking off at 1:00 ET.