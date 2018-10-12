Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Listed as questionable this week
Sturgis (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
In the event that he's unable to kick in Week 6, the team also has Michael Badgley on hand. Either way, those hoping to use a Chargers kicker this weekend will gain clarity on the situation in advance of the first wave of games Sunday, with the Browns kicking off at 1:00 ET.
More News
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: New kicker viewed as 'security blanket'•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Dealing with quad strain•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses more kicks•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses plethora of kicks Sunday•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses extra point in loss•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Makes only field goal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...