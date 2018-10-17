Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Logs limited practice
Sturgis (quad) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Michael Badgley hit his only field-goal attempt in Week 6 en route to recording eight points in the Chargers' 38-14 win over the Browns. He could continue to handle the team's kicking duties again this weekend against the Titans if Sturgis is held out to be safe, but Sturgis' limited practice participation Wednesday suggests that he does have a chance to return to action Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Out Sunday against Cleveland•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Unlikely to play Week 6•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: New kicker viewed as 'security blanket'•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Dealing with quad strain•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses more kicks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...