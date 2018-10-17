Sturgis (quad) logged a limited practice Wednesday.

Michael Badgley hit his only field-goal attempt in Week 6 en route to recording eight points in the Chargers' 38-14 win over the Browns. He could continue to handle the team's kicking duties again this weekend against the Titans if Sturgis is held out to be safe, but Sturgis' limited practice participation Wednesday suggests that he does have a chance to return to action Sunday.

