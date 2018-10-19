Coach Anthony Lynn hinted that Michael Badgley will need to replace Sturgis (quad) for Sunday's game against the Titans in London, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sturgis is listed as questionable on the final injury report, potentially shaping up as a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 9:30 AM ET kickoff. The timing allows for plenty of alternatives if Sturgis shows up on the inactive list, but it also creates the risk of getting stuck with a zero if he's accidentally left in a lineup and doesn't play. Badgley was effective last week against the Browns, converting each of five extra-point attempts as well as a 44-yard field goal.