Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Makes only field goal
Sturgis connected on his only field-goal attempt and also made all four of his extra-point attempts in the 31-20 win over the Bills on Sunday.
Sturgis' lone field goal attempt was from 24 yards, so he obviously wasn't asked to do too much in this contest. With a difficult Week 3 matchup against the Rams on tap, Sturgis might struggle to see many kicking opportunities once again.
