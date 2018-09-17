Sturgis connected on his only field-goal attempt and also made all four of his extra-point attempts in the 31-20 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Sturgis' lone field goal attempt was from 24 yards, so he obviously wasn't asked to do too much in this contest. With a difficult Week 3 matchup against the Rams on tap, Sturgis might struggle to see many kicking opportunities once again.

