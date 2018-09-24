Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses an extra point in loss
Sturgis made his only field-goal attempt Sunday, but made just two of his three extra-point attempts in the 35-23 loss to the Rams.
Sturgis' missed extra point didn't exactly come back to bite the Chargers, but it's clear that special teams problems are still plaguing this team. Sturgis has failed to generate much fantasy production, but that's thanks in large part to the team's ability to convert in the red zone. He'll face the 49ers who will likely be without Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) in Week 4.
