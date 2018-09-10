Sturgis made two of his three field-goal attempts and did not attempt any extra points in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.

Sturgis' missed field goal essentially sealed the Chargers fate as the 48-yard kick sailed wide left with the team trailing by 10 and just over one minute left to play. It was a little odd to see the veteran kicker not even attempt an extra point, particularly since the Chargers scored 28 points, but that was due in large part to game script as the team trailed by 19 points entering the fourth quarter.