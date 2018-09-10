Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses final field-goal attempt
Sturgis made two of his three field-goal attempts and did not attempt any extra points in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.
Sturgis' missed field goal essentially sealed the Chargers fate as the 48-yard kick sailed wide left with the team trailing by 10 and just over one minute left to play. It was a little odd to see the veteran kicker not even attempt an extra point, particularly since the Chargers scored 28 points, but that was due in large part to game script as the team trailed by 19 points entering the fourth quarter.
More News
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Wins kicker job•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Perfect game Thursday•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Battle for kicking role uncertain•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Struggling in kicking battle•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Underwhelming in first training camp action•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Signs with Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...