Sturgis made two of his three field-goal attempts and two of his three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders.

Thank goodness the Chargers played the Raiders on Sunday, otherwise Sturgis' season-long struggles could have really came back to bite his team. One week after missing a field goal and two extra points, the Chargers opted to switch up their snapper in hopes of a better performance. That didn't yield the intended results, as the status quo once again remained the same, with Sturgis missing two more kicks. The veteran kicker has now connected on a woeful 66 percent of his extra-point attempts and is just 3-of-7 on field goals longer than 40 yards. It remains to be seen how long head coach Anthony Lynn's leash is, but it's fair to suggest a third straight week of missed opportunities could cost Sturgis his job.