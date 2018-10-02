Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses plethora of kicks Sunday
Sturgis made three of his four field-goal attempts and also missed both of his extra-point attempts in the 29-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
There's only three things consistent in this world - death, taxes and Chargers' kicking woes. One week after missing an extra point, Sturgis went back to the ill-fated well, missing two extra point attempts and a field goal in his worst game as a member of the Chargers. Through four weeks, Sturgis has missed two field goals and three extra point attempts, but head coach Anthony Lynn wasn't ready to pull the plug on his kicker just yet, suggesting the entire unit, including the snapper and holder, could be in line for changes. If he's around for another week, Sturgis could be in line for more opportunities as the Chargers take on the lowly Raiders in Week 5.
