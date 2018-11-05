Sturgis (quadriceps) missed his only field-goal attempt and made just one of his three extra-point attempts in the 25-17 win over the Seahawks.

Sturgis missed the previous two weeks thanks to a quad injury, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the veteran get some permanent rest after yet another dreadful kicking day. 9-of-15 on extra points and 9-of-13 on field-goal attempts is particularly bad, even for Chargers kickers, and the egregious numbers will likely bring the return of Michael Badgley, the rookie kicker who filled in for Sturgis during the aforementioned absence.