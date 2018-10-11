Coach Anthony Lynn indicated Thursday that he's hopeful Sturgis will be available Sunday against the Browns, but newly signed kicker Michael Badgley will be on hand as a "security blanket."

Sturgis was a limited participant in the Chargers' first practice of the week Wednesday due to the groin strain, but it appears the injury isn't severe enough for the team to rule him out for the Week 6 matchup. Even so, the Chargers' decision to add Badgley to the 53-man roster rather than stashing him on their practice squad suggests a fair bit of skepticism surrounding Sturgis' health. Fantasy owners planning on using Sturgis in weekly matchups should still have a backup plan in mind if the groin injury prevents him from kicking come Sunday.