Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: New kicker viewed as 'security blanket'
Coach Anthony Lynn indicated Thursday that he's hopeful Sturgis will be available Sunday against the Browns, but newly signed kicker Michael Badgley will be on hand as a "security blanket."
Sturgis was a limited participant in the Chargers' first practice of the week Wednesday due to the groin strain, but it appears the injury isn't severe enough for the team to rule him out for the Week 6 matchup. Even so, the Chargers' decision to add Badgley to the 53-man roster rather than stashing him on their practice squad suggests a fair bit of skepticism surrounding Sturgis' health. Fantasy owners planning on using Sturgis in weekly matchups should still have a backup plan in mind if the groin injury prevents him from kicking come Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Dealing with quad strain•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses more kicks•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses plethora of kicks Sunday•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses extra point in loss•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Makes only field goal•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Misses final field-goal attempt•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...