Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Not kicking in Week 7
Sturgis (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.
After missing the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Browns with the quad issue, Sturgis took part in practice throughout this week, logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a full practice participant Friday. While that activity suggests Sturgis' condition is improving, the Chargers will allow him to heal up through their Week 8 bye, affording Michael Badgley another turn at kicker. Badgley made all six of his kicks against Cleveland, so with another solid performance in London, it's possible he could keep the job over a healthy Sturgis coming out of the bye. Sturgis has converted just nine of 12 field-goal tries and eight of 12 extra-point attempts across five appearances.
More News
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Looking shaky for London game•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Logs limited practice•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Out Sunday against Cleveland•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Unlikely to play Week 6•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Listed as questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...