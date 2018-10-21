Sturgis (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.

After missing the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Browns with the quad issue, Sturgis took part in practice throughout this week, logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a full practice participant Friday. While that activity suggests Sturgis' condition is improving, the Chargers will allow him to heal up through their Week 8 bye, affording Michael Badgley another turn at kicker. Badgley made all six of his kicks against Cleveland, so with another solid performance in London, it's possible he could keep the job over a healthy Sturgis coming out of the bye. Sturgis has converted just nine of 12 field-goal tries and eight of 12 extra-point attempts across five appearances.

