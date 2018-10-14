Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Out Sunday against Cleveland
Sturgis (quadriceps) is inactive Week 6 against the Browns.
Sturgis had been considered unlikely to play for the road matchup, so the team brought in Michael Badgley, who will presumably handle kicking duties for the Chargers. It's unclear if Sturgis -- who missed both a field goal and extra point in Week 5 -- will be ready to take the field when the Chargers return home for a Week 7 matchup against Tennessee. Due to both the injury concerns and the recent struggles, Sturgis is unlikely worth holding on to in standard formats.
