Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Perfect game Thursday
Head coach Anthony Lynn was complimentary of Sturgis following Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the 49ers. "We brought Caleb (Sturgis) in to be our kicker. Last couple of weeks, he showed that he could do that," Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Lynn's comments would seem to indicate that Sturgis is the preferred starter, yet down a point with seconds to spare in Thursday's preseason contest, Roberto Aguayo was the one called upon to drill the game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's a microcosm of what has been a productive preseason for both kickers, as Sturgis and Aguayo have appeared to be frontrunners for the starting spot at different points throughout August. Aguayo may have made the most important kick of the night, but Sturgis also converted on his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts, suggesting this could be a battle that will linger until the final hours of roster cuts.
More News
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Battle for kicking role uncertain•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Struggling in kicking battle•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Underwhelming in first training camp action•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Signs with Chargers•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Finishes season on IR despite recovery•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Showing improvement, but activation unlikely•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deep Sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings looks for a player from each team outside the top 200 by Fantasy Pros ADP who...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...