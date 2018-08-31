Head coach Anthony Lynn was complimentary of Sturgis following Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the 49ers. "We brought Caleb (Sturgis) in to be our kicker. Last couple of weeks, he showed that he could do that," Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Lynn's comments would seem to indicate that Sturgis is the preferred starter, yet down a point with seconds to spare in Thursday's preseason contest, Roberto Aguayo was the one called upon to drill the game-winning 36-yard field goal. It's a microcosm of what has been a productive preseason for both kickers, as Sturgis and Aguayo have appeared to be frontrunners for the starting spot at different points throughout August. Aguayo may have made the most important kick of the night, but Sturgis also converted on his lone field-goal and extra-point attempts, suggesting this could be a battle that will linger until the final hours of roster cuts.