Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Practices in limited fashion
Sturgis (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
While Sturgis' back-to-back limited practice sessions to begin the week imply he has a chance to reclaim kicking duties Sunday against the Titans in London, he'll probably need a full practice Friday to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend. Even in that scenario, it's not a lock that Sturgis serves as the Los Angeles kicker after replacement Michael Badgley drilled his only field-goal attempt (from 44 yards) and connected on all five extra-point tries in the Week 6 win over the Browns. Sturgis, on the other hand, had already missed seven kicks (three field goals, four extra points) through the first five weeks to put his job security in question.
