Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Signs with Chargers
Sturgis has signed with the Chargers.
Sturgis, who signed a two-year contract with the Chargers, is over a hip issue that landed him on IR while with the Eagles last season. Fellow kickers Nick Rose and Roberto Aguayo remain on the team's roster, but Sturgis will presumably emerge as the top option on that front.
