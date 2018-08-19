Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Struggling in kicking battle
Sturgis appears to be losing the competition for the Chargers' kicker role, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Chargers have had Sturgis and former second-round pick Roberto Aguayo competing for the regular season job. Sturgis was the favorite coming into camp but it appears he's fallen behind and now faces an uphill battle to make the roster.
More News
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Underwhelming in first training camp action•
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Signs with Chargers•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Finishes season on IR despite recovery•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Showing improvement, but activation unlikely•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Unlikely to be activated from IR•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Placed on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...