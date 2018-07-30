Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Underwhelming in first training camp action
Sturgis made four of his six field goal attempts during the Chargers first kicking reps of training camp, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Robert Aguayo, Sturgis' only competition for the starting job, made five of his six field goal attempts, including a kick from 50 yards out. Sturgis is projected to win the role, but the Chargers have been known to go with whatever player they feel is best suited for the role, regardless of age, i.e. Younghoe Kim last season.
More News
-
Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Signs with Chargers•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Finishes season on IR despite recovery•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Showing improvement, but activation unlikely•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Unlikely to be activated from IR•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Placed on IR•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Four-week absence expected•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...