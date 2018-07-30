Sturgis made four of his six field goal attempts during the Chargers first kicking reps of training camp, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Robert Aguayo, Sturgis' only competition for the starting job, made five of his six field goal attempts, including a kick from 50 yards out. Sturgis is projected to win the role, but the Chargers have been known to go with whatever player they feel is best suited for the role, regardless of age, i.e. Younghoe Kim last season.