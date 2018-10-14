Sturgis (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is considered unlikely to kick for the Chargers but will work out ahead of the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fortunately for those who are rostering Sturgis, the Chargers and Browns kick off at 1 p.m. EDT, giving fantasy owners time to pivot to a different kicker in the event Sturgis is ruled out. Even if the Chargers elect to keep both Sturgis and Michael Badgley are active for the contest, it's uncertain that Sturgis would handle the team's kicking duties exclusively. It's probably best to avoid the situation altogether this week.