Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Wins kicker job
Sturgis has beat Roberto Aguayo in their competition for the Chargers' place-kicking job.
Both players were productive throughout the preseason, but the Chargers must have felt more confidence in Sturgis being reliable during the regular season. After spending most of last season in recovery mode from a torn hip flexor, he could be a sneaky option for a top-flight year complementing the Chargers offense, which could improve upon a mark of 22.2 points per game from 2017 if the skill positions experience a modicum of health.
