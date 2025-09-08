default-cbs-image
Hart recorded four solo tackles in Friday's 27-21 win over Kansas City.

Hart was on the field for 39 of the team's 61 total defensive snaps, finishing tied for fourth on the team in total takedowns. The 24-year-old has been thrust into a starting role at cornerback in 2025, and he is now off to a strong start to the season.

