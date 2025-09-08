Chargers' Cam Hart: Four tackles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart recorded four solo tackles in Friday's 27-21 win over Kansas City.
Hart was on the field for 39 of the team's 61 total defensive snaps, finishing tied for fourth on the team in total takedowns. The 24-year-old has been thrust into a starting role at cornerback in 2025, and he is now off to a strong start to the season.
