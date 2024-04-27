The Chargers selected Hart in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 140th overall.

Hart was a productive three-year starter on a dominant Notre Dame pass defense, and at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, he's one of the most athletic cornerbacks in the draft (4.5-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical, 130-inch broad jump). The problem with Hart is the classic problem afflicting nearly any corner 6-foot-3 or taller, which is that his athleticism is more linear than lateral. With legs that long, it can be difficult to start/stop and change direction like some of the NFL's quicker receivers can. The fix is usually to run Cover-3 principles and keep the player's responsibilities concentrated downfield and toward the sideline, and that might be the Chargers' plan with Hart.