Chargers' Cam Hart: Recovered from shoulder surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart (shoulder) returned to team drills Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Hart has recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. He's competing for playing time in a revamped Chargers secondary after starting six of the 14 games in which he appeared during the 2024 regular season.
