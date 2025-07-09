Hart required offseason shoulder surgery and missed most of OTAs and minicamp, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Hart was injured in the Chargers' wild-card playoff loss to the Texans in January and needed surgery as a result. Selected in the fifth round out of Notre Dame in the 2024 Draft, Hart made six regular-season starts as a rookie and played 458 defensive snaps across 14 appearances. He finished the regular season with 37 tackles (28 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups. Over the offseason, the Chargers signed veteran cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and also used a seventh-round pick on Trikweze Bridges. Competition for playing time at the position will be fierce during the preseason. It's unclear if Hart will be ready for the start of training camp next week.