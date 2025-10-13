Dicker made all five of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Chargers' 29-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Dicker helped the Bolts keep pace with three made field goals in the first half, and he put the finishing touches on the Chargers' come-from-behind win with a 33-yard chip shot late in the fourth quarter. All five of Dicker's field-goal attempts came from within 35 yards, and he finished Sunday's game having accounted for 17 of the Chargers' 29 points. His five made field goals matched a career high, and he has started the 2025 regular season a perfect 14-for-14 through six games.