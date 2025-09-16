Dicker made both of his field-goal attempts and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Chargers' 20-9 win over the Raiders on Monday.

All four of Dicker's kicks came from within 40 yards, with his 38-yard try early in the first quarter being his longest kick. He hasn't attempted a field goal more than 40 yards, but his distance has never been an issue as he went 16-for-20 across the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons. Dicker's leg will be needed in the Chargers' Week 3 contest against a Broncos defense that yielded five field goals to Spencer Shrader across the Colts' seven offensive scoring drives in Week 2.