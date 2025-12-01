Dicker made his only field-goal try and went 4-for-4 on PATs in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Raiders.

Dicker was unable to make multiple field goals for the first time since Week 7, but he did make the most of his only attempt, converting a 56-yarder in the fourth quarter. The kicker has now gone 26-for-28 on field-goal tries, including 5-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while also making all 27 of his extra-point attempts over 12 games this year.