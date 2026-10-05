Dicker went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made both of his PATs during Sunday's 30-23 loss to Seattle.

Dicker made field goals from 40 and 39 yards in the first half before converting a 36-yarder late in the fourth quarter. The kicker had missed a field-goal try in each of the last two games entering Week 4, but he was able to get back on track against the Seahawks. Dicker has now gone 6-for-8 on field-goal attempts while making all seven of his extra-point tries over four contests this year.