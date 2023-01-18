Dicker missed one of his four field-goal attempts but made all three of his extra-point tries in Saturday's 31-30 loss to the Jaguars in the wild-card round.

Dicker missed merely one of 46 total attempts during the regular season, making it a big surprise when he missed from 40 yards during the fourth quarter. Although he still made kicks from 22, 23 and 50 yards while scoring double-digit points, Dicker's misfire Saturday proved costly in Los Angeles' narrow defeat. Given his wide success during his rookie campaign, however, Dicker should garner significant interest as a free agent this offseason.