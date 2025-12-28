Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Crucial misses in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dicker converted just one of his two field goal attempts and missed one of his two extra-point tries in Saturday's loss to the Texans.
Dicker missed a 32-yard field goal to end the half, the shortest field goal miss of his career and the only miss under 40 yards. Additionally, he missed the extra-point on an Omarion Hampton touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that would have cut the Texans' lead to three points. The kicker will have to look towards next week's divisional matchup with the Broncos to bounce back from Saturday's disaster.
More News
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Makes all six kicks in win•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Perfect on four kicks•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Perfect in OT win•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Converts only FGA in win•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Kicks pair of FGs in blowout loss•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Makes three FGAs during SNF•