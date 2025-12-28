Dicker converted just one of his two field goal attempts and missed one of his two extra-point tries in Saturday's loss to the Texans.

Dicker missed a 32-yard field goal to end the half, the shortest field goal miss of his career and the only miss under 40 yards. Additionally, he missed the extra-point on an Omarion Hampton touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that would have cut the Texans' lead to three points. The kicker will have to look towards next week's divisional matchup with the Broncos to bounce back from Saturday's disaster.