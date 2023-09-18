Dicker connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and also his lone extra-point attempt in the 27-24 loss Sunday to the Titans.
Dicker's long in Sunday's contest was just 33 yards as the second-year kicker benefitted from an offense that struggled to punch it in the end zone. Expect Dicker to be a sneaky streaming kicker option in what figures to be an offensive matchup between the Chargers and Vikings in Week 3.
More News
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Perfect once more•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Fellow kicker traded•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Kicking battle back on•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Getting majority of practice reps•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Locked in position battle•
-
Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Staying in Los Angeles•