Dicker connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and also his lone extra-point attempt in the 27-24 loss Sunday to the Titans.

Dicker's long in Sunday's contest was just 33 yards as the second-year kicker benefitted from an offense that struggled to punch it in the end zone. Expect Dicker to be a sneaky streaming kicker option in what figures to be an offensive matchup between the Chargers and Vikings in Week 3.