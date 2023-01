Dicker finished the 2022-23 season converting 21 of his 22 field-goal tries and made all 24 of his extra-point attempts.

Dicker filled in admirably for Dustin Hopkins who missed the majority of the season with a hamstring injury. The rookie kicker led the NFL in field goal-percentage, but he missed the only kick he attempted from beyond 50 yards. While Dicker is a free agent this offseason, he certainly did enough to compete for the starting role either in Los Angeles or elsewhere.