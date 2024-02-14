Dicker finished the 2023 season converting 31 of his 33 field-goal attempts and making all 35 of his extra-point attempts for the Chargers.

After years of porous special teams play, especially at kicker, the Chargers appear to have finally struck gold in the form of Dicker, who has missed just three of his field-goal attempts dating back to 2022. The second-year kicker seemed to shore up any concerns about long-distance kicks, as the 23-year-old made seven from 50-plus yards out after failing to make his lone attempt from that range in his rookie campaign. The introduction of head coach Jim Harbaugh certainly adds value to Dicker's fantasy prospects next season considering the aggressive fourth-down tendencies of yesteryear will likely be tossed to the wayside in favor of a more conventional approach.