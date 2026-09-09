Dicker (undisclosed) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report.

Dicker was working through an undisclosed issue toward the tail end of training camp, but his absence from the Chargers' first injury report of the week indicates that he's fully healthy for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cardinals. Dicker was a top-5 kicker in fantasy last season, connecting on 38 of 41 field-goal attempts (including 12-for-13 on attempts from 50-plus yards) while making 34 of 35 extra-point tries across 17 regular-season games. His scoring output could increase this season if the Chargers' offense levels up under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.