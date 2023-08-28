The Chargers have traded Dustin Hopkins to the Browns, leaving Dicker as the team's lone kicking option, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The two had been competing for the team's Week 1 kicking assignment, but with Hopkins on the move, Dicker is slated to handle the job ahead of the coming season. In that context, the 23-year-old profiles as a viable fantasy option, while working behind the Chargers' Justin Herbert-helmed offense.