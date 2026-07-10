Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Gearing up for fifth season

Dicker is entering his fifth NFL campaign, his fourth as the Chargers' undisputed starting kicker.

Dicker is coming off of a 2025 campaign during which he converted 38 of 41 field-goal attempts, notching his first Pro Bowl appearance. Dicker now owns four of the five best single-season field-goal percentage campaigns in franchise history, per Omar Navarro of the Chargers' official website. The kicker will look to build off the historic start to his career in 2026, capping off the possessions of the highly-anticipated Los Angeles offensive under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.