Dicker has taken all of the practice field-goal attempts over the last couple of special teams periods, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Dicker entered training camp in an apparent battle for the starting job with veteran incumbent Dustin Hopkins, but the latter has not attempted a field goal since the beginning of the week and the Chargers have not mentioned Hopkins dealing with any sort of injury. Dicker made 19 of his 20 field-goal attempts last season in relief of the injured Hopkins, with the lone miss coming in the team's dreadful Wildcard loss to the Jaguars.