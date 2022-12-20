Dicker nailed both of his extra-point attempts and also the game-winning field goal Sunday in the 17-14 win over the Titans.

The undrafted rookie free agent has been a revelation in replace of the injured Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) as Dicker has missed just one attempt -- a 50-plus yard field goal -- of any kind with the Chargers. More importantly, he's managed to also knock in two game-winning field goals during that stretch. The Chargers typically don't attempt many field goals given the aggressive nature of head coach Brandon Staley, but Dicker has been money with the few opportunities he's gotten.