Chargers' Cameron Dicker: Hits field goal and extra point
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dicker made a field goal and an extra point in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.
The kicker's field goal came from 43 yards in the second quarter. Dicker has made all eight of his field-goal tries and all eight of his extra-point attempts this season so far. He'll try to keep it going next week against the Commanders.
