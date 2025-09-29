default-cbs-image
Dicker made a field goal and an extra point in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.

The kicker's field goal came from 43 yards in the second quarter. Dicker has made all eight of his field-goal tries and all eight of his extra-point attempts this season so far. He'll try to keep it going next week against the Commanders.

