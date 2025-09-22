Dicker went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made two PATs in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Broncos.

Dicker connected on a 32-yard field goal to cap off the Chargers' first possession of the game before later adding a 24-yarder in the third quarter. The kicker finished off his day with a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. Dicker has now made all seven of his field-goal tries, while going 7-for-7 on PATs through three weeks this season.