Dicker made both of his two field-goal tries in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Patriots.

Poor weather conditions and dreadful offensive inefficiency meant Dicker was the sole catalyst for points on the board, and he delivered by making both of his 38-yard field-goal attempts in the second quarter. The 23-year-old has also not missed a field goal since Week 3. With a proven ability to be consistent week after week, and two or more field-goal attempts in four of the last six weeks, Dicker is a solid start in any league.