Dicker is expected to compete against Dustin Hopkins for the kicking role with the Chargers, Eric Smith of the team's official website reports.

Hopkins had been sidelined with an undisclosed injury for the majority of camp up until now, which has led to Dicker taking on all the kicking responsibilities. However, it now looks like this is going to be a legitimate competition. Dicker made all six of his field-goal attempts in the competition at practice today and is now 58-of-64 (90.6 percent) at camp in kicks that were being counted. Hopkins on the other hand is 10-of-15 on his attempts.